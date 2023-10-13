Israeli F-16 fighter jet shot down over Gaza

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the Israeli Air Force was shot down by Palestinian Hamas fighters in the skies of Gaza Strip. This is likely an Ayash 250 rocket, the first time it has been used to launch a powerful and long-range attack against occupied territory. The rockets also hit an Israeli oil refinery in Haifa and the Northern Military District headquarters in Safed.
