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Interview with John Wilson.
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10 views • February 22, 2022
Interview with John Wilson.
Former Union boss and President of Trades Hall Canberra.
John talks about the recent actions in Canberra, the actions of the police and where we go from here.
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The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Former Union boss and President of Trades Hall Canberra.
John talks about the recent actions in Canberra, the actions of the police and where we go from here.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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