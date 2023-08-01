Joe Biden is the influence peddler — pure and simple: Rep. Byron Donalds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Byron Donalds comments on the damning new bombshell from Hunter Biden's longtime friend Devon Archer, he calls out the alleged corruption by the Biden family and more on NEWSMAX's Rob Schmitt Tonight
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html