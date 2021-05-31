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AGENDA 2022 WAS JUST BANNED FROM YOUTUBE and Channel deleted
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644 views • May 31, 2021
Are you beginning to wake-up yet?
It's right in front of your very face, literally.
They don't want you to know that Jesus really is the answer.
Thank You Shaking My Head Productions
Also Join Me on my Other Channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
It's right in front of your very face, literally.
They don't want you to know that Jesus really is the answer.
Thank You Shaking My Head Productions
Also Join Me on my Other Channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
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