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Globalism: Conspiracy or Convergence?
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51 views • June 06, 2022
In May of 2022, the World Economic Forum held a conference where thousands of the world's elites attended, essentially in support of a 'great reset' to change society. In June 2022, the Bilderberg Group met essentially to do the same thing. In June 2022, Pope Francis told a group invited by Cardinal Kurt Koch, “Unity does not come about by standing still." Whereas the Roman Catholic group, whose co-president in Marc Stengel, called for more cooperation with the United Nations and apparently supporters of Gandhi. The World Council of Churches also supports the globalist agenda as do the Freemasons and others. Could Satan be the real conspirator behind this? Will humanity be able to bring about utopia? Or can true Christian unity and utopia only come about with the return of Jesus and the Kingdom of God? Will the globalist agenda succeed for a time? Dr. Thiel addresses these and other issues.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Globalism: ‘Unity does not come about by standing still’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/globalism-unity-does-not-come-about-by-standing-still/
A written article of related interest is available titled "Globalism: ‘Unity does not come about by standing still’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/globalism-unity-does-not-come-about-by-standing-still/
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