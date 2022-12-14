WAS THE 1700 CASCADIAN MEGAQUAKE REALLY THE RESULT OF THE ISLAND OF CALIFORNIA IMPACTING N.AMERICA?*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! http://californiaasanisland.org/ https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODU3ODEzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NzMxOTYzN30.tW4n4zu6ICK-39yGUTADb-kBAnQheNDIh_SLd13Mq84/img.jpg?width=980&quality=85 https://www.earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/historic-historique/events/17000126-en.php https://assets.wired.com/photos/w_1203/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Jaillot1692.jpg https://cdn.ebaumsworld.com/mediaFiles/picture/2386604/84697376.jpg https://assets.wired.com/photos/w_2137/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Sanson1656.jpg https://www.maptorian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/california-island-3-805x452.jpg https://cdn.ebaumsworld.com/mediaFiles/picture/2386604/84697385.jpg https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/official17000127050000000/impact https://www.e-education.psu.edu/earth107/node/1614 https://strangesounds.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Map-of-safe-zones-and-risk-areas-after-pole-shift-1.jpg https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-X7hOpvVnxdQ/UGt8ZzHECHI/AAAAAAAAApg/7U4gP2RlCZU/s1600/mapa_NorthAmerica.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/5f/a4/1b/5fa41bde4072bf36dc05d81cca5c8174.jpg https://abruptearthchanges.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/navi-map.png?w=1067 https://farm1.staticflickr.com/911/41222633335_a08aae0578_b.jpg https://farm1.staticflickr.com/824/42123650861_55f0a0a986_o.jpg https://farm1.staticflickr.com/943/42077402012_b44538c153_b.jpg https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1602390873949470729 https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-NhHrDcqzBQk/UOEKATq8PzI/AAAAAAAABJ0/sEYZNWL4-EI/w1200-h630-p-k-no-nu/US+Map+Psychic+Focus+2013+Water+&+Occupation.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/84/dc/06/84dc06b3ebc5a3d504c18662bddda55e.jpg https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xOTc1NTg1NC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM1OTUxMH0.dAPtfwKn0dDwDZ80dgAL-kGOyvD53q58BtdFDgyioUQ/img.png?width=1200&coordinates=0%2C39%2C0%2C40&height=600 https://library.stanford.edu/sites/default/files/blog/image/california-as-island2-814px.jpg https://assets.wired.com/photos/w_1400/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Keere1646.jpg http://www.old-maps.com/calif/state/ca_1720_Fer_LC_web.jpg https://the-public-domain-review.imgix.net/collections/maps-showing-california-as-an-island/41222636865_e5d3dec001_b.jpg?w=600 https://lajollamom.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/california-island-map-museum-la-jolla.jpg https://i.pinimg.com/originals/b6/cd/71/b6cd71a578bb5b9c6158b1535b74e6c4.jpg https://www.lamag.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2014/12/island_L.jpg https://assets.wired.com/photos/w_1050/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Buffier1730.jpg https://assets.wired.com/photos/w_1534/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/Speed1626.jpg https://farm1.staticflickr.com/956/27252946637_3af60e4d5f_o.jpg https://i.redd.it/yci2d7z7qk711.jpg https://hips.hearstapps.com/amv-prod-alt.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/ata081317island_img01.jpg?resize=480:*

