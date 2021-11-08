Climate Change Activists Stumped By Most Basic Question



Humans are made up physically of a high percentage of carbon....we are made up of mostly carbon, oxygen and hydrogen...so we should be eliminated too? The bnraindead, dirty and disgusting leftist morons don't even know basic science.



„The climate change agenda is a big fat hoax. the earth auto regulates itself. it always has. humans activity is not causing irreparable harm to the earth's fundamental functioning mechanisms. it is a phenomenal and beautiful habitat. pollution does need to be kept in check. we need to fight pollution at all levels. as for the Climate Change agenda, it is a whole other beast with much more sinister ambitions. Sociopath Al Gore was recruited by the demented world elite bunch to promote the climate change agenda. this schizoid soulless scumbag was even anointed with a Nobel Prize for his climate change trash! this worthless Commie cockroach is a failed politician ,he ain't no scientist. Psychopath Gore doesn't care about climate .he never did .he never will. his masters, the demented world elite bunch, do not care about the environment .they never did .they never will. the demented world elite bunch are ferociously pushing the climate change agenda with two prominent super dark objectives in mind: the RUTHLESS IMPOSITION of communism onto the masses and DEPOPULATION. Climate change agenda is synonymous with depopulation agenda. these two dark agendas go hand in hand. the major catastrophic consequence of significantly reducing world energy production is the massive implosion of the economy. it does not take a rocket science to figure that out. implosion of the economy will inevitably lead to mass starvation and....you guessed it....... depopulation. it has nothing to do with "saving the blue planet" .it never did.it never will. the real end game of the climate change agenda is MASSIVE population reduction. solar energy and wind energy do not work on massive scales. these two technologies do not fit the bill. they cannot replace coal, petroleum and natural gas as our major energy sources. this is a well known fact. but all sold out governments keep sinking massive amounts of precious capital into two dead end "renewable energy sources" for absolutely nothing! solar and wind energy can serve as auxiliary energy sources at best. the solar and wind energy push is all smoke and mirrors. this whole climate change agenda was hatched by infamous Club of Rome think tank in the 1960's. look it up! do your own research .the truth is out there for all to see. the cat is out of the bag. the Club of Rome issued many "reports" on so called "Climate Change" issue . if you want to read their garbage fraudulent alarmist reports , you can purchase these filthy rags on Amazon. the Club of Rome's infamous reports are all about population reduction based upon pseudo fudged up, cooked up blatant unscientific research . Al Capone could have produced those "reports" with ease. the Club of Rome's forged and fraudulent unscientific "research" amounts to stinky puke crap stuffed in a bottle. the earth is not dying. the earth is not on the verge of collapsing. we have all the oxygen we need for ions to come! humans are not endangering the earth's well being. it is our home. Climate Change agenda is nothing but wicked propaganda to get us scared, terrified, panicked and submissive to the demented world elite bunch's dark sinister dictates. the demented world elite bunch are the ones who blatantly pollute the most! they don't care! generations upon generations of people are being massively brainwashed with the climate change Kool-Aid starting as early as kindergarten!!!!this is criminal. this insanity must stop! by brainwashing our kids, the demented world elite bunch's cancerous climate cult became entrenched in our societies. do not drink the demented world elite bunch's spiked Kool-Aid. the earth is our Home Sweet Home.” - Ferruccio