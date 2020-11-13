Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor - Supplements

Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor levels can be increased with the right supplements. In this video we discuss DHA from fish/krill oil, lion's mane mushroom, curcumin from turmeric, and coffee berry/coffee fruit extract.DHA/BDNF study link:Coffee fruit / BDNF study link:PhotosMushrooms – Photo by Gina Sell on UnsplashFish – Photo by Diane Helentjaris on UnsplashTurmeric – Photo by FOODISM360 on UnsplashCoffee fruit – Image by Daniel Ramirez from PixabayDisclaimer:All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.