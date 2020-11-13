© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor - Supplements
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • November 13, 2020
Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor levels can be increased with the right supplements. In this video we discuss DHA from fish/krill oil, lion's mane mushroom, curcumin from turmeric, and coffee berry/coffee fruit extract.
DHA/BDNF study link:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3778907/
Coffee fruit / BDNF study link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23312069/
Photos
Mushrooms – Photo by Gina Sell on Unsplash
Fish – Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash
Turmeric – Photo by FOODISM360 on Unsplash
Coffee fruit – Image by Daniel Ramirez from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
DHA/BDNF study link:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3778907/
Coffee fruit / BDNF study link:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23312069/
Photos
Mushrooms – Photo by Gina Sell on Unsplash
Fish – Photo by Diane Helentjaris on Unsplash
Turmeric – Photo by FOODISM360 on Unsplash
Coffee fruit – Image by Daniel Ramirez from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.