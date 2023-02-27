Archons (Principalities) Lesson nr 9, by Pastor Leroy Crouch

From St Andrew's OCC https://st-andrewsocc.org/
A series of studies on the topic of Archons by one of our founding associate Pastors. The Biblical concept of the spiritual "principalities" we wrestle against.
Lesson 9 of the "Archons" series, by Pastor Leroy Crouch of Restoration Ministries
Knowledge into principalities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.