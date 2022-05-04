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Solved! The 70 Weeks Prophecy of Daniel - Part 5. The Final 1 Week
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97 views • May 04, 2022
The culmination of the 70 Weeks prophecy. You've never heard anything like what is presented here. Using the correct Jewish calendar, accurate understanding of history and Biblical texts, the final piece to the pattern is revealed. There are many interconnecting evidences that point to highly significant dates - coming very soon.
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