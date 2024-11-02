Jobs Report: Abysmal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is All By Design
◦ Disaster: The Economy Added Just 12K Jobs In October
◦ Private Sector Shrank By 28K Jobs, Worst Since 2020; While Government Rose 40K
* October payrolls were a huge miss.
* That’s the lowest number in 4 years.
* Private jobs also went negative for the first time in 4 years.
* Previous months were revised sharply lower yet again (these numbers will be too).
* These statistics are doctored — and they’re still awful.
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (1 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5l9gdn-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html