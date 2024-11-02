Jobs Report: Abysmal

This Is All By Design

◦ Disaster: The Economy Added Just 12K Jobs In October

◦ Private Sector Shrank By 28K Jobs, Worst Since 2020; While Government Rose 40K

* October payrolls were a huge miss.

* That’s the lowest number in 4 years.

* Private jobs also went negative for the first time in 4 years.

* Previous months were revised sharply lower yet again (these numbers will be too).

* These statistics are doctored — and they’re still awful.





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (1 November 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5l9gdn-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html