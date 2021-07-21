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TERRIFYING NEWS: Is the VACCINE the VIRUS?
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563 views • July 21, 2021
Is the VACCINE the VIRUS?!? Did it start by Bill Gates in China when there were videos showing the same ADVERSE reactions we are seeing in America?
Did the VIRUS start by the VACCINE in China and then fearmongering pushed people to get the J A B s Something very SINISTER is happening with the distributions of the vaccines.
STAY TUNED....
Did the VIRUS start by the VACCINE in China and then fearmongering pushed people to get the J A B s Something very SINISTER is happening with the distributions of the vaccines.
STAY TUNED....
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