The COMING Digital Dictatorship - The Great Reset & HOW TO Save Your Family! - FULL PRESENTATION!

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Tim Picciott exposes the Great Reset agenda and how it will be rolled out with CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) from beginning to end during a slide presentation and speech at Flote Fest 2022.
This may be the most important educational video you've seen recently!
Featuring: Tim Picciott
Edited by Josh Sigurdson
For Tim's shirt, visit https://www.LearnTheRisk.org
World Alternative Media
2022