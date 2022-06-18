The COMING Digital Dictatorship - The Great Reset & HOW TO Save Your Family! - FULL PRESENTATION!

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Tim Picciott exposes the Great Reset agenda and how it will be rolled out with CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) from beginning to end during a slide presentation and speech at Flote Fest 2022.

This may be the most important educational video you've seen recently!





Featuring: Tim Picciott

Edited by Josh Sigurdson





For Tim's shirt, visit https://www.LearnTheRisk.org





World Alternative Media

2022