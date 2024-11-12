Al-Fawwar Camp Siege

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation continues to close a military checkpoint in Al-Fawwar camp, shoots at Palestinians and forces citizens to walk on dirt ground. The camp residents are facing a major siege due to the Zionist occupation.
Interview: Hatem Abu Taima: A Palestinian refugee in Al-Fawwar camp
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 11/11/2024
