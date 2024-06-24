To Sevastopol from Donetsk about the Tragedy - Lyudmila Bentley, June 23, 2024

Crimea - The US Defense Department is aware of reports Ukrainian armed forces used ATACMS missiles in an attack on Russia's Sevastopol that killed civilians but has nothing to say on the matter, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We have seen the reports and have nothing to say," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked Sevastopol, the largest city in the Crimean peninsula, using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads, four of which were shot down and one deflected and exploded over the city. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that four people had been killed and 151 others had been injured in the attack, including children.