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⚡️Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi Shares Vladimir Putin's Praise: "The whole world is now admiring the Iranian people for their resistance against the United States and their victory in this unequal and unjust war"
Video translation: Ryan Rozbiani
🚩 ResistanceTrench
Adding:
Cole Allen, the suspect in the shooting at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner, has been charged with three counts, including attempted assassination of the US President, reports Fox News.
Earlier, Allen denied that he intended to kill Trump.