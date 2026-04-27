⚡️Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi Shares Vladimir Putin's Praise - in Russia, clip 3

⚡️Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi Shares Vladimir Putin's Praise: "The whole world is now admiring the Iranian people for their resistance against the United States and their victory in this unequal and unjust war"

Video translation: Ryan Rozbiani

🚩 ResistanceTrench

Adding:

Cole Allen, the suspect in the shooting at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner, has been charged with three counts, including attempted assassination of the US President, reports Fox News.

Earlier, Allen denied that he intended to kill Trump.