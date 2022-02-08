EP 2807-6PM BREAKING: Rumble Offers Joe Rogan $100 Million Over Four Years *with Zero Content Restrictions*

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Rumble on Monday offered Joe Rogan $100 million over four years with zero content restrictions if he brings his show over to their platform. “We stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation. So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wrote. “How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years?” he added. “This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit.”
Special Guest: Derek Sloan, Leader of the Ontario Party, www.ontarioparty.ca
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