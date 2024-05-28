When will the war be over, Daddy?

When are you coming home?

Why do you have to be so far away?

When will all those bad men be gone?

.

Oh, sweetheart, the war will never be over

Till there’s no more wealth to steal –

Till there’s not one child in any land

Who doesn’t bow to our ideals.

While war makes more money than peace ever could,

We’ll bloody the furthest field

So, my blossom, Daddy will never come home

Till all true bad men are revealed.

.

Oh, Daddy, why can’t those bad men be found?

Someone must know where they are.

I’m sure my brave Daddy can track ’em down

Be they ever so near or so far.

Oh, my child, I’ve been to hell and back



But found few bad men here.

Just fathers and mothers defending their homes

And all that they hold dear.

So, hear me now and listen well:

Those who sent your Daddy to die

Live the richest lives in ivory towers,

Far from bullets and burning skies.

.

And, darling, never fall for the lies,

I know you have eyes to see –

Those making a hell on earth for us

Are closer to you than to me.



