When will the war be over, Daddy?
When are you coming home?
Why do you have to be so far away?
When will all those bad men be gone?
.
Oh, sweetheart, the war will never be over
Till there’s no more wealth to steal –
Till there’s not one child in any land
Who doesn’t bow to our ideals.
While war makes more money than peace ever could,
We’ll bloody the furthest field
So, my blossom, Daddy will never come home
Till all true bad men are revealed.
.
Oh, Daddy, why can’t those bad men be found?
Someone must know where they are.
I’m sure my brave Daddy can track ’em down
Be they ever so near or so far.
Oh,
my child, I’ve been to hell and back
But found few bad men here.
Just fathers and mothers defending their homes
And all that they hold dear.
So, hear me now and listen well:
Those who sent your Daddy to die
Live the richest lives in ivory towers,
Far from bullets and burning skies.
.
And, darling, never fall for the lies,
I know you have eyes to see –
Those making a hell on earth for us
Are closer to you than to me.
