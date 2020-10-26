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I Was The Child Of Assault... Freedomain Call In
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12 views • October 26, 2020
"I feel I may as well be blunt about this and tell you that at a very young age I was informed I was essentially a [x] baby. As I grew older, outside of the physical abuse I frequently dealt with, the most scarring for me was when "you're acting just like your father" or other such comments like that. It's something that truly plagues me and has definitely affected me person romantic life as I've only had 1 relationship and she herself was physically abusive. My main question is, a child of such a situation, how do I find it in myself to tell myself I deserve to have my own family, because the fear of how similar I may be to my father having never met him plagues me..."
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