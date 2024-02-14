Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRUMP IMMUNITY: Supreme Court Decision | SEKULOW
channel image
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
Shop now
103 views
Published Yesterday

TRUMP IMMUNITY: Supreme Court Decision  |  American Center for Law and Justice.  The Supreme Court has given Special Counsel Jack Smith one week to respond to the emergency motion filed by Donald Trump’s attorneys on Immunity case. 





Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket