No-Jab Pilots Needed! FAA Cover up. Dr. Lee Merritt TheMedicalRebel.com

Help Wanted: Need no-jab backup pilots.

FULL SHOW. 1/25/2023 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Kevin Stillwagon, https://www.brighteon.com/de9fc626-165a-4421-a00f-d9de1b7e8f00

Jabbed pilots could consider magnesium, iodine and low dose maintenance on Ivermectin. More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Lee Merritt MD at TheMedicalRebel.com "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine...." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1355593

and on Substack: https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/

"Dr. Kevin Stillwagon was raised in a chiropractic family and never received a vaccine of any kind. He always wanted to be a pilot and started flying at the age of 15. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a chiropractor in 1980, licensed in the states of Florida and Pennsylvania. He self-published a book in 1984 on medical freedom and the dangers of vaccines in and has been a medical freedom fighter ever since... He became an airline pilot in 1987. In early 2020, he saw signs that loss of freedom could be worse than the virus and began to speak out at his airline, which forced him to retire because he refused to wear a facemask as part of his uniform...." ~ https://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/parent-vaccine-hesitancy-dr-kevin-stillwagon-airline-pilot-deaths-covid-revelations-dr-jerome-corsi-the-truth-about-energy-global-warming-and-climate-change-exposing-climate-lies-in-an-age-o/



