No-Jab Pilots Needed! FAA Cover up. Dr. Lee Merritt TheMedicalRebel.com

Help Wanted: Need no-jab backup pilots.
FULL SHOW. 1/25/2023 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Kevin Stillwagon, https://www.brighteon.com/de9fc626-165a-4421-a00f-d9de1b7e8f00
Jabbed pilots could consider magnesium, iodine and low dose maintenance on Ivermectin. More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html
Lee Merritt MD at TheMedicalRebel.com "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine...." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1355593
and on Substack: https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/
"Dr. Kevin Stillwagon was raised in a chiropractic family and never received a vaccine of any kind. He always wanted to be a pilot and started flying at the age of 15. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a chiropractor in 1980, licensed in the states of Florida and Pennsylvania. He self-published a book in 1984 on medical freedom and the dangers of vaccines in and has been a medical freedom fighter ever since... He became an airline pilot in 1987. In early 2020, he saw signs that loss of freedom could be worse than the virus and began to speak out at his airline, which forced him to retire because he refused to wear a facemask as part of his uniform...." ~ https://www.robertscottbell.com/natural-remedies/parent-vaccine-hesitancy-dr-kevin-stillwagon-airline-pilot-deaths-covid-revelations-dr-jerome-corsi-the-truth-about-energy-global-warming-and-climate-change-exposing-climate-lies-in-an-age-o/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.