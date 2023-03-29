Create New Account
My giant rosemary bush is over 30 years old, and powering on for us and the bees MVI_0722
My rosemary bush is well over 30 years old, and is enormous. I stopped watering it after 2 or 3 years, and  it has never looked back, although it is in need of cleaning up now, with a number of dead branches clogging it up somewhat. The bees love the flowers, and I regularly chew the fresh tips of the leaves for the mental benefits. Consider growing one if you can: it is more valuable as a medicine, I think, than a cooking condiment, although it excels as that also.

