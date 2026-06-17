NWO: Buried data on how big pharma silenced the White House

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Credits to The HighWire with Del Bigtree



Corporatocracy is where powerful business conglomerates such as big pharmaceutical companies and wealthy special interests dictate public policy and elected officials’ sovereignty.



The COVID-19 scam is a good example of big pharma selling their poisonous vaccines to national governments and killing millions of people for the globalist elites’ depopulation objectives.



