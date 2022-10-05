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5.10.22: WEF called out by Barnette, MSM mock #ProLife openly, Ukraine, #2000Mules! PRAY!
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30 views • May 11, 2022
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
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*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Arlington March
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Kathy Barnette Calls Out Dr. Oz and Dave McCormick for Being WEF Members at PA Republican Primary Senate Debate: https://t.me/TruthSkrilla/6673
Killary talks about trafficking???: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57139
For those of you who cannot seem to find the good in anything, and refuse to see how 2000 Mules is highly impactful, this is for you. Think about this entire situation from the perspective of the mules. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57277
How twitter looks to libs: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57279
Dinesh D'Souza Claps Back At Fact Checkers, Newsmax & Tucker Carlson Over 2000 Mules Response: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57288
Poll tracker show Trump has huge lead: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57291
NEW - Russian ambassador, Sergey Andreev, was hit with red paint while laying flowers at Soviet war memorial in Poland.https://t.me/disclosetv/7862
Yellowstone dropping truth bombs! https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/20144
Target supports wierd stuff: https://gab.com/Cynthia_Holt/posts/108275699098382919
Putin gave a speech today and it’s interesting that he is talking about defeating Nazis in Ukraine. Funny the media won’t show you this…https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23281
Reporter calls for violence against pro-lifers, https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23289
🏳️🇺🇦A Ukrainian soldier who laid down his arms spoke about Western arms deliveries and the mass AWOL of the Nazi battalion Right Sector. He also noted the humane attitude of the Russian Armed Forces. https://t.me/NewResistance/8296
Shocking News: Member of Parliament from Finland jailed for 2 years just for using a quotation out the bible…. seems like “normal” heterosexual people are not allowed to talk about satans army “the LGBTQ 🏳️🌈 gang”. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4970
BREAKING: Kathy Barnette SURGES in PA primary polling as Dr. Oz stumbles
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-kathy-barnette-surges-in-pa-primary-polling-as-dr-oz-stumbles
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
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Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
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https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ARMOR OF GOD COINS★: https://thepatriotpin.com/Armor-of-God-Pray-Always-Challenge-Coin?tracking=AndWeKnow
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
*AWK 24 Hour news service: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music: Arlington March
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/10738/arlington-march?search=military
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
This word was in my heart, stirring me to where I just had share it. I Trust It will bless you and ENCOURAGE YOU, In JESUS Christ!
https://rumble.com/v12kbsw-a-word-from-my-heart-and-we-know.html
Kathy Barnette Calls Out Dr. Oz and Dave McCormick for Being WEF Members at PA Republican Primary Senate Debate: https://t.me/TruthSkrilla/6673
Killary talks about trafficking???: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57139
For those of you who cannot seem to find the good in anything, and refuse to see how 2000 Mules is highly impactful, this is for you. Think about this entire situation from the perspective of the mules. https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57277
How twitter looks to libs: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57279
Dinesh D'Souza Claps Back At Fact Checkers, Newsmax & Tucker Carlson Over 2000 Mules Response: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57288
Poll tracker show Trump has huge lead: https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/57291
NEW - Russian ambassador, Sergey Andreev, was hit with red paint while laying flowers at Soviet war memorial in Poland.https://t.me/disclosetv/7862
Yellowstone dropping truth bombs! https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/20144
Target supports wierd stuff: https://gab.com/Cynthia_Holt/posts/108275699098382919
Putin gave a speech today and it’s interesting that he is talking about defeating Nazis in Ukraine. Funny the media won’t show you this…https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23281
Reporter calls for violence against pro-lifers, https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/23289
🏳️🇺🇦A Ukrainian soldier who laid down his arms spoke about Western arms deliveries and the mass AWOL of the Nazi battalion Right Sector. He also noted the humane attitude of the Russian Armed Forces. https://t.me/NewResistance/8296
Shocking News: Member of Parliament from Finland jailed for 2 years just for using a quotation out the bible…. seems like “normal” heterosexual people are not allowed to talk about satans army “the LGBTQ 🏳️🌈 gang”. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/4970
BREAKING: Kathy Barnette SURGES in PA primary polling as Dr. Oz stumbles
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-kathy-barnette-surges-in-pa-primary-polling-as-dr-oz-stumbles
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/andweknow
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ARMOR OF GOD COINS★: https://thepatriotpin.com/Armor-of-God-Pray-Always-Challenge-Coin?tracking=AndWeKnow
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
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