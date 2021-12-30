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Dr. Breggin: Antidepressant-Violence Exposé on the program 16x9
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460 views • December 30, 2021
Antidepressants, violence, suicide and crime caused by psychiatric drugs. For more information see Dr. Breggin's professional webpage http://www.breggin.com and his books, including Heart of Being Helpful and his most recent book, Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families.
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