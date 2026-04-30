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Prophecies | CROOKED PLACES AND PEOPLE MADE STRAIT - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


WATCH Ginger Ziegler:

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/GingerZieglerMinistries?e9s=src_v1_cmd

WEBSITE: https://gingerziegler.com/



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


Robin Bullock April 28, 2026 11th Hour

https://www.youtube.com/live/Mg-R4V8URVQ?si=XfItcNMW2eG0hSwq



Hank Kunneman April 22, 2026

https://youtu.be/hgeUUTG1o60



Julie Green Received on April 26, 2026 and Delivered on April 27, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/6_uTGGFV1Yk?si=8Uu2EBEEgNl2-jTD



Amanda Grace April 27, 2026

https://www.youtube.com/live/0BtPmFEbhG4?si=ChOUjIQMEhcTmt8H



Jonathan Cahn April 27, 2026

https://youtu.be/PJn-mLLZjIk?si=URg0CHV_HRPPeYnp



Dutch Sheets April 29, 2026

https://rumble.com/v7955e4-today-is-the-anniversary-give-him-15-daily-prayer-with-dutch-april-29-2026.html



Tim Sheets April 26, 2026

https://youtu.be/FLxAv5NTPP4


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

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🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


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► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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