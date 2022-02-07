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Interview & Open Discussion with Chastity Ann | Feb 4th, 2022
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3 views • February 07, 2022
A lovely interview and open discussion with host Chastity Ann. I shared how I awakened to the ascension underway, and how Samantha (Sammie) & the Autists have been serving the planet to make this ascension happen. Note I lost power very near the end so the video ends a tad abruptly.
Join Sammie and I and the other Autists on Monday FEBRUARY 21, 2022 for a live and FREE meditation to join the Autist Collective, the Star Seed Collective, and the Animal Kingdom to create one massive collective consciousness to steer humanity beyond 3D! We are doing it! No going back! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEBSITE TO GET THE DETAILS!
The original video can be found on Chastity's YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/rivQLUeUEHI
For more from Chastity Ann, see:
-Chasity's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChastityAnn
-Chastity's website: https://www.iamchastityann.com
-Chastity on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theartofmetta/
Visit Revealing the Jewels of Autism on the web at www.MoonOros.One and also on Facebook.
Sammie's Treasure's Podcast: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com
Become a member on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/moonorosone for the latest cosmic activity and monthly meditation to help you adjust to the MONUMENTAL CHANGES UNDERWAY.
Join Sammie and I and the other Autists on Monday FEBRUARY 21, 2022 for a live and FREE meditation to join the Autist Collective, the Star Seed Collective, and the Animal Kingdom to create one massive collective consciousness to steer humanity beyond 3D! We are doing it! No going back! SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEBSITE TO GET THE DETAILS!
The original video can be found on Chastity's YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/rivQLUeUEHI
For more from Chastity Ann, see:
-Chasity's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChastityAnn
-Chastity's website: https://www.iamchastityann.com
-Chastity on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theartofmetta/
Visit Revealing the Jewels of Autism on the web at www.MoonOros.One and also on Facebook.
Sammie's Treasure's Podcast: https://sammiestreasures.podbean.com
Become a member on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/moonorosone for the latest cosmic activity and monthly meditation to help you adjust to the MONUMENTAL CHANGES UNDERWAY.
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