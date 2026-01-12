The Christian Matrix: Why the Church is Living a Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you living in an alternate reality? Jesus warned that the greatest threat to believers wouldn't be external—it would be a manmade deception so "leavened" into our faith that it’s almost impossible to see.
In this video, we break down "The Christian Matrix"—a complex web of beliefs, philosophy, and truncated Bible verses designed by the "Father of Lies" to replace the truth.