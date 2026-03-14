BOT FARMS vs INDIAN REPORT GANGS

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This "NEON RABBIT" gentleman seems to think this is the work of "Indian report gangs" that are stopping anyone from exposing their scams.
I myself think its way more likely to have a few well funded indian people to hire bot farms to stop light from being shone on their scams.
Your jobs today are already in threat from robots & ai...now you have these social media misused bot farms! Your kids will have bleak furures if we don't expose this and solve it now!