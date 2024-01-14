Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WHO pandemic treaty of mai 2024 under 10 minutes
channel image
InfoMatrice
28 Subscribers
64 views
Published Yesterday

Must-watch video exposing how—through its proposed pandemic treaty—the WHO is attempting to become a global "health" dictatorship, allowing it to declare "pandemics" on a whim, and subsequently enforce lockdowns, vaccine passports and the roll-out of experimental "vaccines", on a global scale, bypassing national sovereignty altogether.

Credits on X:

@GlobalHProject @wide_awake_news

Source: https://vimeo.com/878074715

Keywords
healthworldwho2024treatyorganisation24mai

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket