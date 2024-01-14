The WHO pandemic treaty of mai 2024 under 10 minutes

Must-watch video exposing how—through its proposed pandemic treaty—the WHO is attempting to become a global "health" dictatorship, allowing it to declare "pandemics" on a whim, and subsequently enforce lockdowns, vaccine passports and the roll-out of experimental "vaccines", on a global scale, bypassing national sovereignty altogether.
Credits on X:
@GlobalHProject @wide_awake_news
Source: https://vimeo.com/878074715
