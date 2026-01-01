BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Top Stories of 2025 | Resistance Chicks' Annual New Year's Eve Special!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1452 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
22 views • 4 days ago

Happy New Year! It's been an intense year... Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term, we had 3 crazy plane crashes to start of 2025, Chat GPT has transformed the way society runs, a new Pope was chosen, Reform UK takes over conservative Britain, Trump issues the National Guard in cities overrun with violence, the Sean Combs trial makes waves, Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their home, the Israel/Palestine war continues, the Epstein files are released and MAGA is still reeling months after the assination of Charlie Kirk, and the conservative movement is split in half. We'll cover these top stories and come prepared to bring YOUR favorites or most notable nominations as we take a look back on this crazy year! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/top-stories-of-2025/


 Our Holiday Sale is ON NOW and runs through New Year's Day! Use promocode: Christmas2025 to save 10% off your entire order! Stay tuned for NEW weekly sales in addition to our 10% discount! The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com


Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney


Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth


Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC



Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com


https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
new yearhappy new yeartop stories 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Maduro&#8217;s dramatic capture: U.S. forces seize Venezuelan leader in controversial operation

Maduro’s dramatic capture: U.S. forces seize Venezuelan leader in controversial operation

Belle Carter
RFK Jr. ends mandatory vaccine reporting for Medicaid and CHIP providers

RFK Jr. ends mandatory vaccine reporting for Medicaid and CHIP providers

Laura Harris
Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control

Shadows of the Deep State: How global elites engineered Middle East chaos for control

Kevin Hughes
SBA freezes all Minnesota grants after uncovering half-billion dollar fraud

SBA freezes all Minnesota grants after uncovering half-billion dollar fraud

Cassie B.
Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin&#8217;s residence in a drone attack

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin’s residence in a drone attack

Patrick Lewis
Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Gold, BRICS and the Battle for Dollar Dominance: The looming COLLAPSE of dollar hegemony

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy