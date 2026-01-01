Top Stories of 2025 | Resistance Chicks' Annual New Year's Eve Special!

Happy New Year! It's been an intense year... Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term, we had 3 crazy plane crashes to start of 2025, Chat GPT has transformed the way society runs, a new Pope was chosen, Reform UK takes over conservative Britain, Trump issues the National Guard in cities overrun with violence, the Sean Combs trial makes waves, Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their home, the Israel/Palestine war continues, the Epstein files are released and MAGA is still reeling months after the assination of Charlie Kirk, and the conservative movement is split in half. We'll cover these top stories and come prepared to bring YOUR favorites or most notable nominations as we take a look back on this crazy year! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/top-stories-of-2025/





Our Holiday Sale is ON NOW and runs through New Year's Day! Use promocode: Christmas2025 to save 10% off your entire order! Stay tuned for NEW weekly sales in addition to our 10% discount! The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%