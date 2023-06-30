Farage: Why I might be FORCED to leave the UK

The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me.
This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system.
If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too.
Mirrored - Nigel Farage
