Why Genesis Has TWO Creation Stories About Women (And Church Teaching Got It Wrong)

Here’s something that’s bothered biblical scholars for centuries – and most pastors won’t touch it with a ten‑foot pole.





Genesis 1:27 says God created male and female together, at the same time. But Genesis 2 says God formed Adam first, then later put him to sleep and made the woman from his “rib.”





So which is it? Did God create them together… or separately? Are there actually TWO different creation accounts in Genesis? And if so, what does that do to everything we’ve been taught about women, marriage, and God’s design?





In this video, I walk through the Hebrew text to show what’s really going on in Genesis 1 and 2 – and how bad teaching on these chapters has distorted the “female equation” for thousands of years.





This isn’t pop theology. This is slow, careful word study: BARA vs YATSAR, ADAM as humanity vs Adam as an individual, and why TSELA almost never means “rib.”





If you’ve ever been told that woman is “secondary,” “derivative,” or “created just to help man,” you need to see what the text actually says.





Timestamps:





00:00 – Why Genesis 1 and 2 look like two different creation stories





02:07 – The problem: together in Genesis 1, separate in Genesis 2





04:12 – Hebrew deep dive: BARA vs YATSAR (two different creative acts)





07:45 – ADAM: humanity in Genesis 1 vs a specific man in Genesis 2





10:03 – The TSELA revelation: did God really take a “rib”?





13:26 – Male and female as two sides of one humanity





16:04 – How bad teaching built male hierarchy on Genesis 2





19:10 – Sequence vs hierarchy: what Genesis actually supports





22:03 – Reclaiming the female equation in your theology





24:30 – Why this interpretation has been suppressed





26:15 – What to do with this and where we go next





In this study we cover:





• Are there really two creation accounts in Genesis?





• The difference between BARA (create) and YATSAR (form)





• What TSELA actually means in the rest of the Old Testament





• How Genesis 1 destroys the idea that woman is an afterthought





• Why sequence does NOT equal hierarchy





• How tradition has twisted Genesis to support patriarchy





• Restoring the “female equation” in Scripture





If this challenged your view of Genesis, there’s more coming.





If this challenged your view of Genesis, there's more coming.





📌 ABOUT MY VOICE:

The narration in this video uses an AI clone of my real voice. All the study, interpretation, and script are mine—I’m just using AI narration & images so I can produce more in-depth biblical word studies.