Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Common Cold & Why We Sometimes Experience Them on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.24.19)

We jump right into the path of a common cold, and why we sometimes experience them. And it is a liver gallbladder thing, and if thing scan get out the normal channels they will come out how they can. Doing a liver gall bladder flush, Dr. Daniels? We talk about her experiences with coffee enemas and liver flushing, Do beets strengthen our veins? Huge study on Cholesterol, Statins, LDL numbers and “Heart Disease”. The birth and death of a blood clot. What is the herd immunity theory of vaccines?

-A friend of mine had open heart surgery to repair a valve. After he started experiencing horrible anxiety and depression. The doctors put him on SSRI’s which made him feel worse. Then they took him off the SSRI’s cold turkey, which made him feel worse than that! He has been off the SSRI’s for about 6 weeks, and just started taking very small amounts of Prozac to deal with the withdrawal symptoms of the SSRI’s. What can he do to permanently fix this issue with depression and anxiety, which he never had before the surgery?



-My 42yr old wife went to her doctor and tested positive for ureaplasma which showed chronic inflammation in her womb. She was told that this can cause cervical cancer and prevent pregnancy. She was given antibiotics and tested negative 1 mth later. I her 51yr old husband also tested positive for ureaplasma by urine test but did not take any antibiotics. I re-tested positive one month later though I have no symptoms. Q. Is it a problem to have ureaplasma like they are saying?

-I have been using a CPAP machine for my sleep apnea and got a bit of an upper respiratory infection from it. I stopped using it for now and ordered new supplies to get rid of any contamination.? Several people on this show have said that CPAP is not a permanent solution for sleep apnea and I would like to hear Dr Daniels opinion. I know I need to lose weight and I have a heart condition which may have been exacerbated by sleep apnea, so I’m kind of unsure how to get off the CPAP permanently and safely?

-There are times when you go to the toilet and you ask this question,? is this poop ever going to stop and you think this must a Guinness world record event. I know Dr Daniels is a fan of the three times a day poop.? My question is this. Does one super one count as three smaller? sessions in a day?

-A quick and easy question for Dr Daniels. I’ve heard Dr Daniels say that nuts and dried fruits are bad for health. Is that eating them together or is eating them separately ok?

-A few members of my family suffer with endometriosis causing them crippling pain every month. Could you please ask Dr Daniels to explain exactly what it is, what causes it and how to heal from it?

-Can I give turpentine to my dogs too?

-I have a mass, a lump, about 4-5 inches below my navel and about 1/2-1 inch to the right. It’s difficult to tell, but it could be about 2 inches in diameter. I think it’s a fibroid but I’m not sure. It also moves around a little, so when I wake up on my left side I find it on my left side, but generally it sits to the right where I have described.

-Im a 74yr man in excellent condition who was diagnosed with BRVO, Branch Venous Occlusion, like a mini-stroke in my left eye. It is like looking through cellophane in the upper right in my eye. I was told that retinal cells cannot regenerate Is that true? Can I resolve this

-I had 2 episodes of severe pain from recently developed gallstones. I completely eliminated fats from my diet for past week so I didnt provoke pain. What kind of diet do you recommend and what should be done to prevent removal of my gallbladder.

-What causes bunions? How can we prevent getting them?

-I have psoriasis on my scalp and it has spread to my face. What i can do to reverse this condition.



-What can I do for constipation after birth of the baby? I’m nursing. Can I take vitality capsules?



-If you have one good poop in the morning and then 3-4 little poops during the day is that considered OK or should they all be big poops

-I am a 61yr old man. For the last five years I’ve had a very slow urine flow. Suggestions?

-The news has been reporting that Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is being spread through Massachusetts by infected mosquitos. Any recommend remedies that can be used as first aid for people who are are bitten by a mosquito to stop the virus dead in its tracks, ways to strengthen the immune system as a preventative measure?

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