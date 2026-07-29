Stewards of the Deep

The histories are kept by a secret Order below the surface, preserving the knowledges of times past through each reset cycle. Vanishing of old libraries, book purges, systemic censorship and the disappearance and strange reappearance of texts and translations over millennia and centuries cover up the activities of an ancient Order of preservationists.





CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





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