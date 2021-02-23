Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E14: Luciferian Self Will Rebellion of the Cosmic Overplus

Hello and Welcome to We are in the Golden Age, I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family, and glad to have another amazing discussion/ lecture with Delstarr.

This Episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series is Luciferian Self Will Rebellion of the Cosmic Overplus.

Learn more about how/ why it happened, how it was isolated in Christ Micheal's local Universe, Lucifer's bypass efforts, short circuits , Alpha and Omega, a starr's evolution and a vast amount more. Enjoy,

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

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For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

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