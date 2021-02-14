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Dr. Carrie Madej Issues A Wake-Up Call About COVID19 Vaccine Transhumanist Agenda
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191 views • February 14, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej is a McDonough, Georgia osteopathic-trained internal medical specialist. Her chilling video explanation of what Moderna is up to is worth 21 minutes of your time... Dr. Madej's blood curdling explanation of Moderna's new vaccine presents a dark, chilling moment for humanity, a day of no return. It has its roots in something called Transhumanism.
Dr. Madej is saying vaccine makers are up to more than just producing antibodies against pathogenic bacteria and viruses. Humanity is stepping into re-programming our entire species, homo sapiens, from what she calls version 1.0 to 2.0.
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
Dr. Madej is saying vaccine makers are up to more than just producing antibodies against pathogenic bacteria and viruses. Humanity is stepping into re-programming our entire species, homo sapiens, from what she calls version 1.0 to 2.0.
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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