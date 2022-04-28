Aussie Leading COVID Hospital Whistleblower

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anonymous whistleblower from one of the leading hospitals in Australia. He brings evidence of the shady dealings regarding Covid, including patient records with random infections, and suspicious amounts of equipment that's no longer safe to use.
Also, Maria highlights the WHO's ridiculous propaganda regarding Covid, what their plans are going forward, and just how much risk is involved for the people.
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network