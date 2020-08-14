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The David Knight Show (14August20 Full Show)
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38 views • August 14, 2020
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:16 59th Anniversary of rise of the Berlin Wall on “Barbed Wire Sunday”. Like the lockdown, both tyrannies began suddenly. It’s fall 28 years later shows how we end OUR imprisonment & impoverishment
— 00:22:00 More signs of economic depression based on govt lockdown
— 00:28:36 Biden wants 3 months of mandatory masks declared by Governors - “it’s patriotic”. Is it different than what Trump has said? $1T or $2T in “stimulus”? Like prostitutes, they’re haggling over the price.
— 00:55:26 Will the rise of civil disobedience by Christian pastors save America?
— 01:03:38 Al Waddell relates the amazing story of Mitsuo Fuchida, the leader of the first wave of the Pearl Harbor attack, who Al got to know very well 20 years later. Fuchida’s encounter with Jacob DeShazer, an American POW from the Doolittle Raid, is a story that must be heard as America heads toward Civil War based on hatred, revenge and reparations.
— 01:22:26 Even CDC is now talking about the rise of suicides due to lockdown
— 01:27:39 Professor proposes a pill (oxycontin and psilocybin mushrooms) to pacify those who don’t want lockdown, masks or vaccines, whom he calls “defectors”
— 01:37:00 Racism and hatred, stoked by press & politicians results in cold-blooded murder of a 5 yr old white boy and BLM demands “give us your house"
— 01:45:13 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, Constitutional requirements of natural born citizen exclude Kamala
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:16 59th Anniversary of rise of the Berlin Wall on “Barbed Wire Sunday”. Like the lockdown, both tyrannies began suddenly. It’s fall 28 years later shows how we end OUR imprisonment & impoverishment
— 00:22:00 More signs of economic depression based on govt lockdown
— 00:28:36 Biden wants 3 months of mandatory masks declared by Governors - “it’s patriotic”. Is it different than what Trump has said? $1T or $2T in “stimulus”? Like prostitutes, they’re haggling over the price.
— 00:55:26 Will the rise of civil disobedience by Christian pastors save America?
— 01:03:38 Al Waddell relates the amazing story of Mitsuo Fuchida, the leader of the first wave of the Pearl Harbor attack, who Al got to know very well 20 years later. Fuchida’s encounter with Jacob DeShazer, an American POW from the Doolittle Raid, is a story that must be heard as America heads toward Civil War based on hatred, revenge and reparations.
— 01:22:26 Even CDC is now talking about the rise of suicides due to lockdown
— 01:27:39 Professor proposes a pill (oxycontin and psilocybin mushrooms) to pacify those who don’t want lockdown, masks or vaccines, whom he calls “defectors”
— 01:37:00 Racism and hatred, stoked by press & politicians results in cold-blooded murder of a 5 yr old white boy and BLM demands “give us your house"
— 01:45:13 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, Constitutional requirements of natural born citizen exclude Kamala
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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