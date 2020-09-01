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The David Knight Show 1-9-20 (Full Show)
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17 views • January 09, 2020
Topic index by timecode hour:min:sec
00:04:35 Demands by Pentagon that Senators fall in line backfire as Sen Mike Lee & Sen Rand Paul double down on the Constitutional requirements for a declaration of war
00:22:17 What happened to the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Tehran? Why is Iran withholding the black box recorders?
00:46:14 Biden wants to federally prohibit plastic bags. Where does the old bag think he gets the authority to do that?
00:51:21 A month in jail for transporting legal hemp? Banning the use of your own stem cells? A look at the insanity of our lawless government
01:13:28 WTH? First it was the Christianity Today editor condemning Christians who supported Trump. Now Jim Bakker says you’re not a Christian if you don’t support Trump
01:28:13 NPR pushes regulation of homeschooling
01:37:31 Nancy Pelosi taking heat from Democrat Senators for holding back articles of impeachment and Mitt Romney joins Democrats on impeachment
01:45:45 Rabbi embraces concealed carry for synagogues & the tale of how 1 man with a 5 shot revolver stopped a church attack by a half-dozen men throwing hand grenades & firing fully automatic machine guns
01:55:04 Jury Nullification to stop gun control
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00:04:35 Demands by Pentagon that Senators fall in line backfire as Sen Mike Lee & Sen Rand Paul double down on the Constitutional requirements for a declaration of war
00:22:17 What happened to the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Tehran? Why is Iran withholding the black box recorders?
00:46:14 Biden wants to federally prohibit plastic bags. Where does the old bag think he gets the authority to do that?
00:51:21 A month in jail for transporting legal hemp? Banning the use of your own stem cells? A look at the insanity of our lawless government
01:13:28 WTH? First it was the Christianity Today editor condemning Christians who supported Trump. Now Jim Bakker says you’re not a Christian if you don’t support Trump
01:28:13 NPR pushes regulation of homeschooling
01:37:31 Nancy Pelosi taking heat from Democrat Senators for holding back articles of impeachment and Mitt Romney joins Democrats on impeachment
01:45:45 Rabbi embraces concealed carry for synagogues & the tale of how 1 man with a 5 shot revolver stopped a church attack by a half-dozen men throwing hand grenades & firing fully automatic machine guns
01:55:04 Jury Nullification to stop gun control
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
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