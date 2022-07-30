The [Bidan] Recession

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Don’t Blame Me
* Americans can see and feel what’s happening.
* Joe’s experts praised his wild spending; not a single one of them has apologized.
* The people in charge of our economy are distracted.
* Yellen would rather talk about abortions and climate.
* Recession? No. There’s just no growth.
* Dem message: don’t let a good crisis go to waste.
* No one in the White House even pretends to care.
* WH: we’re not going to define a recession.
* There is no denying it any more.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-us-recession-economy-shrinking-all-year
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 July 2022