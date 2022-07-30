The [Bidan] Recession

Don’t Blame Me

* Americans can see and feel what’s happening.

* Joe’s experts praised his wild spending; not a single one of them has apologized.

* The people in charge of our economy are distracted.

* Yellen would rather talk about abortions and climate.

* Recession? No. There’s just no growth.

* Dem message: don’t let a good crisis go to waste.

* No one in the White House even pretends to care.

* WH: we’re not going to define a recession.

* There is no denying it any more.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-us-recession-economy-shrinking-all-year





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310206746112

