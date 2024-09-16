Here's Trump's Shooter Ryan Routh's Facebook Page, articles & websites - previous arrests

Here's Trump's shooter Ryan Routh's Facebook page. (now removed). Aaand it's gone from X/Twitter as well (now account suspended).

There's more to this story, but too much to post. He basically wanted to smuggle Afghan soldiers to Ukraine.

Image is from a New York Times article, that I'm not subscribed to, but if you are here's the link.

Stolen Valor: The U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine who Lie, Waste and Bicker

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/europe/volunteers-us-ukraine-lies.html

Also: Here's his website, https://fightforukraine.com.ua/international-legion/

Trump's shooter Ryan Routh didn't just stop at Ukraine.

He also recruited for Taiwan.

Also: Another Website:

https://taiwanforeignlegion.com/

List as: International Volunteer Coordinator, with phone number

Adding Article:

Back in 2002, Routh barricaded himself in his business with a machine gun, after a traffic stop.

'Man with Gun Barricades self in business' - 2002

https://greensboro.com/man-with-gun-barricades-self-inside-business/article_3006b4f9-9370-5b08-a54e-46c87faf6cbe.html



