Here's Trump's Shooter Ryan Routh's Facebook Page, articles & websites - previous arrests

Here's Trump's shooter Ryan Routh's Facebook page. (now removed). Aaand it's gone from X/Twitter as well (now account suspended).
There's more to this story, but too much to post. He basically wanted to smuggle Afghan soldiers to Ukraine.
Image is from a New York Times article, that I'm not subscribed to, but if you are here's the link.
Stolen Valor: The U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine who Lie, Waste and Bicker
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/25/world/europe/volunteers-us-ukraine-lies.html
Also: Here's his website, https://fightforukraine.com.ua/international-legion/
Trump's shooter Ryan Routh didn't just stop at Ukraine.
He also recruited for Taiwan.
Also: Another Website:
https://taiwanforeignlegion.com/
List as: International Volunteer Coordinator, with phone number
Adding Article:
Back in 2002, Routh barricaded himself in his business with a machine gun, after a traffic stop.
'Man with Gun Barricades self in business' - 2002
https://greensboro.com/man-with-gun-barricades-self-inside-business/article_3006b4f9-9370-5b08-a54e-46c87faf6cbe.html
Also, His police records were posted, but only images...