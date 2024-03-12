Create New Account
REVEALED What Biden Said That Made Special Counsel Hur Question His Mental Agility

High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Mar 12, 2024


Special counsel Robert Hur is testifying before Congress about his investigation into President Biden’s classified documents scandal. Democrats have claimed that Hur stepped out of line when he included his concerns over Biden’s mental agility in his report. But before he testified, the full transcript of Hur’s Biden interview was released to media outlets. Glenn and Stu read from the transcript so you can decide for yourself whether Biden is losing it …


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxWHBbujsuE

