Drone speeding up quickly from Lebanon and exploded in Beit Hillel

A suicide drone flew rapidly from Lebanon, entered and exploded in Beit Hillel area of Galilee Panhandle. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the operation in retaliation for the killing of a Muslim Brotherhood member in Beqaa by Israeli strike. The drone failed to be intercepted and hit the target at the military base.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
