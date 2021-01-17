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#SKINCARE.#HEALTHWOMEN .15 dermatologist approved skincare tips for the best skin of your life
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14 views • January 17, 2021
15 Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Tips for the Best Skin of Your Life.
all girls dream of flawless, glowing skin, but with new products constantl
y hitting the shelves and the seemingly endless skincare advice out there on the Internet, it's not always easy to figure out the skincare routine that's going to work best for you.
"For dry mature skin, use either a moisturizing glycolic or milky cleanser.
For skin with brown spots or melasma, use a brightening wash, such as an alpha hydroxy acid cleanser."
Layering on multiple skincare products all at once is a big no-no, says Dr Julia Tzu, an NYC-based dermatologist.
"The best times to moisturize are right after you get out of the shower and right before you go to bed," explained Dr Janet Prystowsky M.D., an NYC-based dermatologist.
Avoid lotions with heavy fragrances and make sure you find a moisturizer gentle enough for every day use with zero irritation.
You should "choose a product that is pH neutral so it doesn't dry as it exfoliates." And don't just stop with your face — the skin on your body needs exfoliation, too.
"These can really help to repair the skin from sun damage," says Dr Palmer
all girls dream of flawless, glowing skin, but with new products constantl
y hitting the shelves and the seemingly endless skincare advice out there on the Internet, it's not always easy to figure out the skincare routine that's going to work best for you.
"For dry mature skin, use either a moisturizing glycolic or milky cleanser.
For skin with brown spots or melasma, use a brightening wash, such as an alpha hydroxy acid cleanser."
Layering on multiple skincare products all at once is a big no-no, says Dr Julia Tzu, an NYC-based dermatologist.
"The best times to moisturize are right after you get out of the shower and right before you go to bed," explained Dr Janet Prystowsky M.D., an NYC-based dermatologist.
Avoid lotions with heavy fragrances and make sure you find a moisturizer gentle enough for every day use with zero irritation.
You should "choose a product that is pH neutral so it doesn't dry as it exfoliates." And don't just stop with your face — the skin on your body needs exfoliation, too.
"These can really help to repair the skin from sun damage," says Dr Palmer
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