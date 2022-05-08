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Falling rocket 'caught' with helicopter
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136 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
Rocket Lab gets closer to pulling off the feat of catching a falling rocket as it seeks to make them reusable for satellite launches.
But after briefly catching a spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ckx1-falling-rocket-caught-with-helicopter.html
Rocket Lab gets closer to pulling off the feat of catching a falling rocket as it seeks to make them reusable for satellite launches.
But after briefly catching a spent rocket, a helicopter crew was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons, and it fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ckx1-falling-rocket-caught-with-helicopter.html
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