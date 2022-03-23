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Maryland Nurse: We're Being Replaced By Foreign (Globalist) Workers
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318 views • March 23, 2022
Watch this passionate plea from a nurse in Maryland who explains how despite working throughout the plandemic, she is still being terminated and replaced by foreign (globalist) workers because she refused to take the deadly COVID jab.
It's all a part of the plan folks.
The goal has been to replace all government workers. Medical workers, law enforcement, and military are top priority.
Many of us know this already but still so many are blind to the obvious takeover of our nation.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/maryland-nurse-were-being-replaced-by-foreign-globalist-workers/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
It's all a part of the plan folks.
The goal has been to replace all government workers. Medical workers, law enforcement, and military are top priority.
Many of us know this already but still so many are blind to the obvious takeover of our nation.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/socialism/maryland-nurse-were-being-replaced-by-foreign-globalist-workers/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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