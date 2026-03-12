The work of the guys from the airborne assault battalion of the 155th regiment of the 55th Guards Division, on the Dobropil'sk direction.

Victory will be ours!

🫡WHERE THERE ARE VARIAGS, THERE ARE TROUBLES🫡

@dva_majors

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of March 12, 2026

▪️ Yesterday's day was characterized by a massive prolonged attack on the Krasnodar region, there are casualties among the civilian population, civilian objects were damaged. Among the enemy's targets are the infrastructure of the Russian compressor station in the village of Gaikodzor (Krasnodar Krai), which provides gas supply via the Turkish Stream pipeline, as well as the Beregovaya compressor station of the Blue Stream pipeline in the Tuapse region. In total, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 75 drones from 8.00 to 20.00 over our regions. At night, UAF UAVs were shot down in the Rostov region.

▪️ The strikes of the "Hernes" were a routine part of the daily work, there were reports of attacks on Kharkov, Sumy, Nikolaev region.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the Northern Group of Forces of the "North" is engaged in fierce battles, advancing in the Krasnopolsky district, in seven sectors in the Sumy region and in two in the Glukhovsky region. Our servicemen captured five UAF servicemen from the 21st Motor Rifle Brigade. The enemy continued to stretch its forces at the border: Chervona Zarya (Shostka district) was taken.

▪️ In the Kursk region, a FPV drone attacked a car on the road near the village of Bolshoy Soldatsky, a foreign volunteer (a citizen of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis) was killed.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, 10 people were injured as a result of UAF strikes on the villages of Volchya Alexandrovka, Shebekino, Tserkovnoe, Golovchino, Glotovo, and Chaiki.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck at the enemy's concentrations of manpower and equipment in the areas of Ternovoy, Rubezhnoe, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Kolodeznoe, and also north of Budarka.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the Russian forces are engaged in battles in the area of the village of Kaleniki with the aim of further advancing to Ray-Aleksandrovka and equalizing the front line.

▪️ From the Krasnaya Liman region, reports of prolonged battles on the outskirts come. The enemy is putting up fierce resistance.

▪️ In the area of Grishino in the south of the Dobropill direction (https://t.me/dva_majors/89483), heavy battles continue. The enemy is trying to hinder our advance with a battle, including in Belitskoe and in the area of Novy Donbass.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces continues its offensive to the west and northwest of Gulyaypole. The enemy launched a counterattack from Aleksandrovka, as a result of which it lost 2 BTRs and up to 15 servicemen.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles continue near Stepnogorsk and in the area of Magdalinovka. In the rear, as a result of an attack by a UAF drone on a civilian car moving towards the city of Vasilyevka, two men were killed. At the entrance to the city yesterday, another car was attacked, two civilians were injured.

▪️In the Kherson region - multiple strikes by UAF drones. In Dmitrovka, a man died from a drone strike on a car. In Aleshki, two men were injured due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone. In Peschanoye, three people were injured in a drone attack.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)