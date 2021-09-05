Architects Of Order (We Will F**k You, Ordo Ab Chao)

Here we go, fuck it’s really started yes the shit show

I can’t believe how many sheeple are buying it though

Are you offended ? Well I’m offended by that dumb

mask wearing, social distancing, government media worshipping

They played their hand, now they’re burning books it’s obvious no ?

Apparantly not, they don’t see it, cheering, clapping though

Neighbourhood snitching, they’re bleating begging for solution

To this fake ass scamdemic plandemic germ pollution

They tried the global warming but they never got it through

People just too busy making ends meet that is true

Even though the masses gobbled up that shit like candy

Like Greta hot cakes, and Al Gore’s beach front property

That don’t seem bothered ‘bout the weather and the rising tides

Soros he’s busy destroying Europe from the inside

Systemic epidemic they made this fake ass germ

Already talking bout the next pandemic, next wave

Netflix trix predictive programming worked a treat

Doing everything they need serving us up for the elite

Microwave towers nano particle showers

Swimming through our veins

Tracking us like cockroaches sprayed with Baygon

With Roundup GMO poison gene splicing

Seems so enticing, juicy schemes for the so inclined

The Gates of Hell the one eugenic shit show

There is no rival his is truly Satan genocidal

Philanthropic I’d like to twist and ring his scrawny neck

Are you offended ? Well so am I so get the fuck

Remember when we used to play

In pollen haze and bails of hay

Endless summers sunlight dreams

Open fires and Autumn leaves