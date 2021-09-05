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Architects Of Order (We Will F**k You, Ordo Ab Chao)
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11 views • September 05, 2021
Here we go, fuck it’s really started yes the shit show
I can’t believe how many sheeple are buying it though
Are you offended ? Well I’m offended by that dumb
mask wearing, social distancing, government media worshipping
They played their hand, now they’re burning books it’s obvious no ?
Apparantly not, they don’t see it, cheering, clapping though
Neighbourhood snitching, they’re bleating begging for solution
To this fake ass scamdemic plandemic germ pollution
They tried the global warming but they never got it through
People just too busy making ends meet that is true
Even though the masses gobbled up that shit like candy
Like Greta hot cakes, and Al Gore’s beach front property
That don’t seem bothered ‘bout the weather and the rising tides
Soros he’s busy destroying Europe from the inside
Systemic epidemic they made this fake ass germ
Already talking bout the next pandemic, next wave
Netflix trix predictive programming worked a treat
Doing everything they need serving us up for the elite
Microwave towers nano particle showers
Swimming through our veins
Tracking us like cockroaches sprayed with Baygon
With Roundup GMO poison gene splicing
Seems so enticing, juicy schemes for the so inclined
The Gates of Hell the one eugenic shit show
There is no rival his is truly Satan genocidal
Philanthropic I’d like to twist and ring his scrawny neck
Are you offended ? Well so am I so get the fuck
Remember when we used to play
In pollen haze and bails of hay
Endless summers sunlight dreams
Open fires and Autumn leaves
I can’t believe how many sheeple are buying it though
Are you offended ? Well I’m offended by that dumb
mask wearing, social distancing, government media worshipping
They played their hand, now they’re burning books it’s obvious no ?
Apparantly not, they don’t see it, cheering, clapping though
Neighbourhood snitching, they’re bleating begging for solution
To this fake ass scamdemic plandemic germ pollution
They tried the global warming but they never got it through
People just too busy making ends meet that is true
Even though the masses gobbled up that shit like candy
Like Greta hot cakes, and Al Gore’s beach front property
That don’t seem bothered ‘bout the weather and the rising tides
Soros he’s busy destroying Europe from the inside
Systemic epidemic they made this fake ass germ
Already talking bout the next pandemic, next wave
Netflix trix predictive programming worked a treat
Doing everything they need serving us up for the elite
Microwave towers nano particle showers
Swimming through our veins
Tracking us like cockroaches sprayed with Baygon
With Roundup GMO poison gene splicing
Seems so enticing, juicy schemes for the so inclined
The Gates of Hell the one eugenic shit show
There is no rival his is truly Satan genocidal
Philanthropic I’d like to twist and ring his scrawny neck
Are you offended ? Well so am I so get the fuck
Remember when we used to play
In pollen haze and bails of hay
Endless summers sunlight dreams
Open fires and Autumn leaves
Keywords
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