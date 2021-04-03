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Piers Corbyn rallying at Speakers Corner Easter Saturday against the Police Bill and the causes of the Police Bill - which are the government's new normal intention to limit the people's resistance against the covid retrictions
Thanks to StreetMic www.vimeo/streetmicpod